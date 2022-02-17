Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 54,918 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 709.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of AEIS opened at $89.11 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

