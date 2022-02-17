Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $319.56 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

