Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,912 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

