Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,918 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of UGI worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after acquiring an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 237,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several analysts have commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

