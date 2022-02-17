Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,123 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.93.

Shares of CE stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.