Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

