Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 191,758 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,758 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Commercial Metals worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after buying an additional 72,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

