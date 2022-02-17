Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 49,514 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,514 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

