Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,310 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

