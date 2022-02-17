Gulden Market Capitalization Hits $3.18 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $18,133.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00287216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,375,603 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

