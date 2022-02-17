Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,545,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.22% of Haemonetics worth $80,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,466,000 after buying an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,272,000 after buying an additional 226,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

