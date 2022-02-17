Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.95

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLMAF shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

