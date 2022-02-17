Hamster Market Capitalization Tops $25.43 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and approximately $759,934.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.84 or 0.07092666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,714.00 or 1.00064699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003014 BTC.

