Handshake Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $465,860.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,473.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.92 or 0.07113065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00287825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00772086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013774 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00073208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00403304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00216584 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 466,872,837 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

