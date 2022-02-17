Handy (HANDY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $97,086.00

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $97,086.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

