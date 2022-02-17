Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.
HASI traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 947,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,941. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.
