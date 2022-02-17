Harmony Gold Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,139 call options.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.
Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 15,528,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.