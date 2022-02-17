Harmony Gold Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,139 call options.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 15,528,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 267,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $8,290,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

