Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,137,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 62,965 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.