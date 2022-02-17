Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.
HARP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.99.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
