Harsco (HSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Harsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.