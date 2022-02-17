Harsco (HSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Harsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
