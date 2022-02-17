Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $99.02 or 0.00243314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $66.32 million and $14.46 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 686,178 coins and its circulating supply is 669,763 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.