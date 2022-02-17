Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.38.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,686 shares of company stock worth $1,782,045 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
