Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,686 shares of company stock worth $1,782,045 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

