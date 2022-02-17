Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Hasbro worth $81,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,686 shares of company stock worth $1,782,045. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

