Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up to $97.04

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.04, but opened at $101.80. Hasbro shares last traded at $103.48, with a volume of 55,465 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,686 shares of company stock worth $1,782,045 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

