Haven Protocol Price Tops $2.12 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00005207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.84 million and $785,797.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,696.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.07 or 0.07145685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00287228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00771327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013708 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00073613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00404048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00216970 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 25,407,606 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

