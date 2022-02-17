Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 149.60 ($2.02). Hays shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.98), with a volume of 3,637,702 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 40.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

