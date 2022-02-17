Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up to $18.65

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $19.21. Hayward shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 466 shares traded.

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock worth $55,306,567.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

