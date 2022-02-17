H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $39.06 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

