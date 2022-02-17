Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDDRF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

