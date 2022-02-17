HeartBout (HB) Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $69,453.58 and approximately $2,203.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00106600 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

