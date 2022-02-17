Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00217182 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00432184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061657 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.