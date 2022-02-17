Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CBDHF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

