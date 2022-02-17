Hiblocks Price Tops $0.0026 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $23.90 million and $158,676.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.30 or 0.07090539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,597.63 or 0.99905893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

