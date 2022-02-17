HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 15,288 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 106.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 175,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 90,671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 910,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

