HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 26,138 Shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 22.06% of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

TFJL stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

