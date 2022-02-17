HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 37,727 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $105,450,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $7,659,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $376,611,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $13,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.