HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 11,478 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

