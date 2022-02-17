HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,370 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 121,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 390,944 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 278,452 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.