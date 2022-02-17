HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENV stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

