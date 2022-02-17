HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 5,319,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,237 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,336,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.