HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

