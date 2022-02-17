HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,076 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KL. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

