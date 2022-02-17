HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Western Union stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.