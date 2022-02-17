HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

