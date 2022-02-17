HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,149,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

