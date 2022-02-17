HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,249 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
