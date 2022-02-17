HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,222,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 971,540 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

