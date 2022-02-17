HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVB stock opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.28. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $174.85 and a one year high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

