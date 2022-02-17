Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

NYSE HLT opened at $156.34 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

