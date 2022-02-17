Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.
NYSE HLT opened at $156.34 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.62 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
