Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,293. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.