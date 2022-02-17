Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.
Shares of HLT traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,293. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.15 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
