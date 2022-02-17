Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 217,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 124,586 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Himax Technologies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

